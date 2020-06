Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

ALPHARETTA HOME at it's BEST!! Located in a SWIM/TENNIS Neighborhood perfect for Summer 2020!

This Gorgeous Highland Park Home boasts and OPEN FLOOR PLAN! H'WOOD Floors on the main floor and basement. Tastefully UPDATED KITCHEN overlooking family room & working fireplace W/STONE detail.

One large BEDROOM with FULL BATH on the MAIN FLOOR! Separate OFFICE, Separate beautiful BREAKFAST & DINING Rooms! Lots of WINDOWS & NATURAL LIGHT! Come see the AMAZING BACKYARD! The LEVEL & OVERSIZED STONE PATIO! BIG, PRIVATE, FENCED Backyard! In Quarantine? You'll LOVE it here!!