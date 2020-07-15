All apartments in Johns Creek
115 Aster Cir
115 Aster Cir

115 Aster Cir · No Longer Available
Location

115 Aster Cir, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
guest suite
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
media room
Stunning, stately brick home in a private Johns Creek community! Thoughtfully designed layout with well-appointed custom details throughout. Oversized owners suite with cozy fireplace, lavish bath, and custom closet. Full basement offers recreation area with wine cellar and media/theater room, plus full guest suite with private access. Stone walk out patio and garage parking for 3 cars. Winthrop Park is a quaint community of 22 homes, offering tranquility within its gates and easy access to dining, shopping, recreation, and award-winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Aster Cir have any available units?
115 Aster Cir doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 115 Aster Cir have?
Some of 115 Aster Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Aster Cir currently offering any rent specials?
115 Aster Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Aster Cir pet-friendly?
No, 115 Aster Cir is not pet friendly.
Does 115 Aster Cir offer parking?
Yes, 115 Aster Cir offers parking.
Does 115 Aster Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Aster Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Aster Cir have a pool?
No, 115 Aster Cir does not have a pool.
Does 115 Aster Cir have accessible units?
No, 115 Aster Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Aster Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Aster Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Aster Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Aster Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
