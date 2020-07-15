115 Aster Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage guest suite media room

Stunning, stately brick home in a private Johns Creek community! Thoughtfully designed layout with well-appointed custom details throughout. Oversized owners suite with cozy fireplace, lavish bath, and custom closet. Full basement offers recreation area with wine cellar and media/theater room, plus full guest suite with private access. Stone walk out patio and garage parking for 3 cars. Winthrop Park is a quaint community of 22 homes, offering tranquility within its gates and easy access to dining, shopping, recreation, and award-winning schools.