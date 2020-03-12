11050 Mortons Crossing

Amenities

fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities

3 Bedroom Home in Alpharetta - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in Hunters Grove subdivision.

Front entry greets you with slate flooring and hardwoods.

Open concept family room w/fireplace, high ceilings and dining room.

Eat-in kitchen with breakfast area.

Owner retreat has trey ceilings and an separate tub and shower.



-----



To see this house: 770-557-1744

For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

- Credit Check

- Background Check .

- Rental and employment verification.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1872629)