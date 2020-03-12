All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated April 16 2019 at 8:13 PM

11050 Mortons Crossing

11050 Mortons Crossing · No Longer Available
Location

11050 Mortons Crossing, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom Home in Alpharetta - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in Hunters Grove subdivision.
Front entry greets you with slate flooring and hardwoods.
Open concept family room w/fireplace, high ceilings and dining room.
Eat-in kitchen with breakfast area.
Owner retreat has trey ceilings and an separate tub and shower.

-----

To see this house: 770-557-1744
For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Check
- Background Check .
- Rental and employment verification.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1872629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11050 Mortons Crossing have any available units?
11050 Mortons Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
Is 11050 Mortons Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
11050 Mortons Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11050 Mortons Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 11050 Mortons Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 11050 Mortons Crossing offer parking?
No, 11050 Mortons Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 11050 Mortons Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11050 Mortons Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11050 Mortons Crossing have a pool?
No, 11050 Mortons Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 11050 Mortons Crossing have accessible units?
No, 11050 Mortons Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 11050 Mortons Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 11050 Mortons Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11050 Mortons Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 11050 Mortons Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
