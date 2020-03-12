11050 Mortons Crossing

Amenities
3 Bedroom Home in Alpharetta - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in Hunters Grove subdivision.
Front entry greets you with slate flooring and hardwoods.
Open concept family room w/fireplace, high ceilings and dining room.
Eat-in kitchen with breakfast area.
Owner retreat has trey ceilings and an separate tub and shower.
-----
To see this house: 770-557-1744
For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Check
- Background Check .
- Rental and employment verification.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE1872629)