11047 Lorin Way

Duluth Townhome For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 3.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Fabulous, well-maintained, end unit townhome, central location of Johns Creek. Hardwood floors on main level w/ fireplace and half bath. Family Room open to dining room. Gourmet kitchen with wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, pantry & breakfast bar that opens to the dining area. Upper level has master suite with double vanities, whirlpool tub, sep shower. Entry-level has bedroom with large walk-in closet and full bath. Walk to Shopping, Restaurants. Top Rated Schools!
Elem: Wilson Creek, Middle: River Trail, High: Northview Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.
This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq
