Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Wonderful home with an upgraded kitchen, newer paint, new floors downstairs and new fixtures. Two spacious living areas downstairs and three bedrooms upstairs. Fenced in backyard. Located in the popular Hunter's Close neighborhood. Located in a fantastic School district and close to the Avalon.