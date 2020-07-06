All apartments in Holly Springs
Last updated October 12 2019 at 4:15 AM

906 MARABELLA

906 Marabella Lane · No Longer Available
Location

906 Marabella Lane, Holly Springs, GA 30115
Harmony on The Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Single story home located in Harmony on the Lake. House sits across the street from the lake. Granite countertops. Hardwood floor in main part of home. Fenced back yard. New tenant will take over existing lease thru 4/30/20. Then can renew for 1 year at that time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 MARABELLA have any available units?
906 MARABELLA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Springs, GA.
What amenities does 906 MARABELLA have?
Some of 906 MARABELLA's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 MARABELLA currently offering any rent specials?
906 MARABELLA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 MARABELLA pet-friendly?
No, 906 MARABELLA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holly Springs.
Does 906 MARABELLA offer parking?
Yes, 906 MARABELLA offers parking.
Does 906 MARABELLA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 MARABELLA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 MARABELLA have a pool?
No, 906 MARABELLA does not have a pool.
Does 906 MARABELLA have accessible units?
No, 906 MARABELLA does not have accessible units.
Does 906 MARABELLA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 906 MARABELLA has units with dishwashers.
Does 906 MARABELLA have units with air conditioning?
No, 906 MARABELLA does not have units with air conditioning.

