906 Marabella Lane, Holly Springs, GA 30115 Harmony on The Lakes
Amenities
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Single story home located in Harmony on the Lake. House sits across the street from the lake. Granite countertops. Hardwood floor in main part of home. Fenced back yard. New tenant will take over existing lease thru 4/30/20. Then can renew for 1 year at that time.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
