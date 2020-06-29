575 Fox Creek Crossing

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Quiet Townhome with front porch nestled only a few miles from the excitement of Downtown Woodstock. Spacious family room, open dining area, open kitchen, half bath on main, with two storage closets on the main level. Master and Secondary Bedroom upstairs both with full bathrooms and spacious closets. Master Bedroom looks out over the private backyard. The master bath has a separate shower and tub with double vanity. Multi-use Flex area upstairs is perfect for a reading area or office with hall access to a full bathroom.