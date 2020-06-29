All apartments in Holly Springs
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:50 PM

Location

575 Fox Creek Crossing, Holly Springs, GA 30188

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quiet Townhome with front porch nestled only a few miles from the excitement of Downtown Woodstock. Spacious family room, open dining area, open kitchen, half bath on main, with two storage closets on the main level. Master and Secondary Bedroom upstairs both with full bathrooms and spacious closets. Master Bedroom looks out over the private backyard. The master bath has a separate shower and tub with double vanity. Multi-use Flex area upstairs is perfect for a reading area or office with hall access to a full bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 575 Fox Creek Crossing have any available units?
575 Fox Creek Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Springs, GA.
What amenities does 575 Fox Creek Crossing have?
Some of 575 Fox Creek Crossing's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 575 Fox Creek Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
575 Fox Creek Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 575 Fox Creek Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 575 Fox Creek Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holly Springs.
Does 575 Fox Creek Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 575 Fox Creek Crossing offers parking.
Does 575 Fox Creek Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 575 Fox Creek Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 575 Fox Creek Crossing have a pool?
No, 575 Fox Creek Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 575 Fox Creek Crossing have accessible units?
No, 575 Fox Creek Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 575 Fox Creek Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 575 Fox Creek Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does 575 Fox Creek Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 575 Fox Creek Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
