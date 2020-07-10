564 Fox Creek Crossing

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fantastic townhome in scenic Woodstock! Entire main level has laminate floors & includes great room that opens to bay dining room. Deck w/ great view, kitchen includes breakfast bar, SS appliances and eat in area. Updated light fixtures, recently painted, nest thermostat and more upgrades. Upper level includes a loft which can be used for an office/tv room. Vaulted master suite, w/ walk in closet & private bath! Full daylight newly finished basement with a recently finished bath can be used for recreation and exterior access.