512 Charles Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

512 Charles Drive

512 Charles Dr · No Longer Available
Location

512 Charles Dr, Holly Springs, GA 30115

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly updated kitchen sink and new dishwasher.Pickled oak kitchen cabinets with a gas stove. Dark wood, wide plank laminate floors in main living spaces and tile in bathrooms with granite counter tops and framed mirrors. Bedrooms have Beige carpet and fresh paint throughout the home.

NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!
Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria

*Pet policy: Sorry no Pets....

*$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Charles Drive have any available units?
512 Charles Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Springs, GA.
What amenities does 512 Charles Drive have?
Some of 512 Charles Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Charles Drive currently offering any rent specials?
512 Charles Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Charles Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 Charles Drive is pet friendly.
Does 512 Charles Drive offer parking?
No, 512 Charles Drive does not offer parking.
Does 512 Charles Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Charles Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Charles Drive have a pool?
No, 512 Charles Drive does not have a pool.
Does 512 Charles Drive have accessible units?
No, 512 Charles Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Charles Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 Charles Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 512 Charles Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 Charles Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

