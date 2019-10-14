304 Ridgewood Trail

Amenities
Beautiful traditional home in a highly desired community. Generous natural light, 9’ ceilings main floor and architectural detailing create a warm, spacious environment. 4 bdrms/3 full baths, hardwood floors on main level. Kitchen w/cherry cabinets, granite counters & SS appliances. Large family room w/fireplace & large windows across back to view the private fenced b’yard. Be sure to walk up the steps to another level in the backyard that has play structure, firepit & add'l dining area.