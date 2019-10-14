304 Ridgewood Trail

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Beautiful traditional home in a highly desired community. Generous natural light, 9’ ceilings main floor and architectural detailing create a warm, spacious environment. 4 bdrms/3 full baths, hardwood floors on main level. Kitchen w/cherry cabinets, granite counters & SS appliances. Large family room w/fireplace & large windows across back to view the private fenced b’yard. Be sure to walk up the steps to another level in the backyard that has play structure, firepit & add'l dining area.