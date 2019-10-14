All apartments in Holly Springs
Holly Springs, GA
304 Ridgewood Trail
304 Ridgewood Trail

304 Ridgewood Trail · No Longer Available
Holly Springs
Location

304 Ridgewood Trail, Holly Springs, GA 30115
Harmony on The Lakes

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Beautiful traditional home in a highly desired community. Generous natural light, 9’ ceilings main floor and architectural detailing create a warm, spacious environment. 4 bdrms/3 full baths, hardwood floors on main level. Kitchen w/cherry cabinets, granite counters & SS appliances. Large family room w/fireplace & large windows across back to view the private fenced b’yard. Be sure to walk up the steps to another level in the backyard that has play structure, firepit & add'l dining area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Ridgewood Trail have any available units?
304 Ridgewood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Springs, GA.
What amenities does 304 Ridgewood Trail have?
Some of 304 Ridgewood Trail's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Ridgewood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
304 Ridgewood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Ridgewood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 304 Ridgewood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holly Springs.
Does 304 Ridgewood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 304 Ridgewood Trail offers parking.
Does 304 Ridgewood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Ridgewood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Ridgewood Trail have a pool?
No, 304 Ridgewood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 304 Ridgewood Trail have accessible units?
No, 304 Ridgewood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Ridgewood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 Ridgewood Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Ridgewood Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 Ridgewood Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
