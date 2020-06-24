All apartments in Holly Springs
Holly Springs, GA
255 Stone Park Drive
255 Stone Park Drive

255 Stone Park Drive · No Longer Available
Holly Springs
Location

255 Stone Park Drive, Holly Springs, GA 30188

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Absolutely Stunning and Luxurious Living at an Extremely Affordable Price! Amazing 3 Level Townhome features incredible Hardwood Floors on the Main Level, a Gourmet Type Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, a Huge Great Room with Shining Hardwoods, a Finished Terrace Level Basement with a Big Den, a Bedroom, and a Bathroom, and more. The Master Suite features a spalike master bathroom and a large walk in closet! All of the bedrooms offer very ample space. Stoney Creek is a Swim/Tennis Community conveniently located near shopping for your needs!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 Stone Park Drive have any available units?
255 Stone Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Springs, GA.
What amenities does 255 Stone Park Drive have?
Some of 255 Stone Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 Stone Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
255 Stone Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Stone Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 255 Stone Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holly Springs.
Does 255 Stone Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 255 Stone Park Drive offers parking.
Does 255 Stone Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 Stone Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Stone Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 255 Stone Park Drive has a pool.
Does 255 Stone Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 255 Stone Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Stone Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 Stone Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 255 Stone Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 255 Stone Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
