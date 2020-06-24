255 Stone Park Drive

Amenities
Absolutely Stunning and Luxurious Living at an Extremely Affordable Price! Amazing 3 Level Townhome features incredible Hardwood Floors on the Main Level, a Gourmet Type Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, a Huge Great Room with Shining Hardwoods, a Finished Terrace Level Basement with a Big Den, a Bedroom, and a Bathroom, and more. The Master Suite features a spalike master bathroom and a large walk in closet! All of the bedrooms offer very ample space. Stoney Creek is a Swim/Tennis Community conveniently located near shopping for your needs!