Great property in the desired Fox Creek community with Swim/Tennis and playground ! Two story townhouse with 2 bedrooms plus loft, 2 bathroom and one car garage. Good condition: carpet replaced last year, newer sinks in the bathrooms. Main floor features living/dining combo with laminate floor, two closets, kitchen with plenty of cabinets space. One car garage. Walking distance to shopping. Close to downtown of Woodstock, HWY, restaurants, schools, outlet mall, lake and mountains.