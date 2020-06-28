235 Fox Creek Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool tennis court

Beautiful updated end unit townhome, move in ready. Squeaky clean, 2 bedroom townhome, both with private bathrooms plus a loft area and laundry room on the 2nd floor. Kitchen opens up to the breakfast/dining area and living room. New carpet, new hardwood floors, & new paint throughout. New vanities in both bathrooms and new dishwasher. Washer and dryer are included! HOA provides trash service and landscaping. Awesome community with pool, tennis courts, playground and walking trails. Close to Rope Mill Park, I-575, tons of shopping and restaurants. Fabulous Location!