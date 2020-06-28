All apartments in Holly Springs
235 Fox Creek Boulevard
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:22 AM

235 Fox Creek Boulevard

235 Fox Creek Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

235 Fox Creek Boulevard, Holly Springs, GA 30188

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful updated end unit townhome, move in ready. Squeaky clean, 2 bedroom townhome, both with private bathrooms plus a loft area and laundry room on the 2nd floor. Kitchen opens up to the breakfast/dining area and living room. New carpet, new hardwood floors, & new paint throughout. New vanities in both bathrooms and new dishwasher. Washer and dryer are included! HOA provides trash service and landscaping. Awesome community with pool, tennis courts, playground and walking trails. Close to Rope Mill Park, I-575, tons of shopping and restaurants. Fabulous Location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Fox Creek Boulevard have any available units?
235 Fox Creek Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Springs, GA.
What amenities does 235 Fox Creek Boulevard have?
Some of 235 Fox Creek Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Fox Creek Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
235 Fox Creek Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Fox Creek Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 235 Fox Creek Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holly Springs.
Does 235 Fox Creek Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 235 Fox Creek Boulevard offers parking.
Does 235 Fox Creek Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 Fox Creek Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Fox Creek Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 235 Fox Creek Boulevard has a pool.
Does 235 Fox Creek Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 235 Fox Creek Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Fox Creek Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 Fox Creek Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Fox Creek Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Fox Creek Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
