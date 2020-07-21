1594 Kimberly Pl

Amenities

Canton Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available end in July! Beautiful home on over an 1 acre culdesac lot that backs up to woods for ultimate privacy as you relax on your extended wrought iron spindle back deck! Spacious bedrooms in this family home with his & hers closets, garden tub, huge walk in pantry in the newly floored kitchen. Extensive built ins surround the marble gas fireplace and new floors in family room. Laundry room conveniently located near kitchen. Partially finished basement with heat & air & plenty of daylight just needs a little to make it complete. Currently being used as an full time office. Minutes from I-575, downtown Holly Springs, and downtown Woodstock.



Schools:

Elem: Sixes

Middle: Freedom - Cherokee

High: Woodstock

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



