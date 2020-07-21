All apartments in Holly Springs
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

1594 Kimberly Pl

1594 Kimberly Plc · No Longer Available
Location

1594 Kimberly Plc, Holly Springs, GA 30114

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Canton Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available end in July! Beautiful home on over an 1 acre culdesac lot that backs up to woods for ultimate privacy as you relax on your extended wrought iron spindle back deck! Spacious bedrooms in this family home with his & hers closets, garden tub, huge walk in pantry in the newly floored kitchen. Extensive built ins surround the marble gas fireplace and new floors in family room. Laundry room conveniently located near kitchen. Partially finished basement with heat & air & plenty of daylight just needs a little to make it complete. Currently being used as an full time office. Minutes from I-575, downtown Holly Springs, and downtown Woodstock.

Schools:
Elem: Sixes
Middle: Freedom - Cherokee
High: Woodstock
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Canton Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE4988028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1594 Kimberly Pl have any available units?
1594 Kimberly Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Springs, GA.
What amenities does 1594 Kimberly Pl have?
Some of 1594 Kimberly Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1594 Kimberly Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1594 Kimberly Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1594 Kimberly Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1594 Kimberly Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1594 Kimberly Pl offer parking?
No, 1594 Kimberly Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1594 Kimberly Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1594 Kimberly Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1594 Kimberly Pl have a pool?
No, 1594 Kimberly Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1594 Kimberly Pl have accessible units?
No, 1594 Kimberly Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1594 Kimberly Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1594 Kimberly Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1594 Kimberly Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1594 Kimberly Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
