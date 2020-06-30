All apartments in Holly Springs
120 Fox Creek Drive

Location

120 Fox Creek Drive, Holly Springs, GA 30188

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Great swim/tennis townhome community located between downtown Woodstock and downtown Holly Springs, close to the interstate and shopping! Adorable, low maintenance end-unit with all new paint and flooring, finished basement w/possible 2nd master bedroom and bathroom boasting travertine tile in the walk-in shower, 2 additional bedrooms on the upper level with 2 full bathrooms, back deck off of the main level and a patio on the lower level overlooking the private back yard. Rent includes lawn maintenance, garbage pick-up, pest control and HOA dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Fox Creek Drive have any available units?
120 Fox Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Springs, GA.
What amenities does 120 Fox Creek Drive have?
Some of 120 Fox Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Fox Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
120 Fox Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Fox Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 120 Fox Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holly Springs.
Does 120 Fox Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 120 Fox Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 120 Fox Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Fox Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Fox Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 120 Fox Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 120 Fox Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 120 Fox Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Fox Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Fox Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Fox Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Fox Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

