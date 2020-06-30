120 Fox Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Great swim/tennis townhome community located between downtown Woodstock and downtown Holly Springs, close to the interstate and shopping! Adorable, low maintenance end-unit with all new paint and flooring, finished basement w/possible 2nd master bedroom and bathroom boasting travertine tile in the walk-in shower, 2 additional bedrooms on the upper level with 2 full bathrooms, back deck off of the main level and a patio on the lower level overlooking the private back yard. Rent includes lawn maintenance, garbage pick-up, pest control and HOA dues.