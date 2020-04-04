727 English Oak Dr

Amenities

MOVE-IN READY! - Step into this Large 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Executive Home located in the desirable Oak Crest Subdivision.

This gorgeous home offers a Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Family Room open to the Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and a Breakfast Nook. Off of the Family Room is a separate area for a 4th Bedroom, great for In-Laws or Guests visiting, or an Office with its own Guest Bathroom. Separate from the other Bedrooms is the Large Master Bedroom Suite with wall sconces and a Large en-suite Bath with Black Italian Marble Tub and Separate Shower. Shower features Body Jets. There's even x2 Master Walk-In Closets!

This Home features all the upgrades you could dream, including coffer and double tray ceilings, recessed lighting, custom shelving, surround sound, security system w/ camera (optional, Tenant responsible for service), privacy fenced in backyard, gas fireplaces. This home is a must see!

**ONE-YEAR LEASE TERM ONLY**



Pets must be approved by owner. If approved, there is a $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee to Owner for the 1st Pet and $100 per additional Pet.



