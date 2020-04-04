All apartments in Hinesville
727 English Oak Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

727 English Oak Dr

727 English Oak Drive · (912) 368-6868
Location

727 English Oak Drive, Hinesville, GA 31313
Oak Crest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 727 English Oak Dr · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2731 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE-IN READY! - Step into this Large 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Executive Home located in the desirable Oak Crest Subdivision.
This gorgeous home offers a Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Family Room open to the Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and a Breakfast Nook. Off of the Family Room is a separate area for a 4th Bedroom, great for In-Laws or Guests visiting, or an Office with its own Guest Bathroom. Separate from the other Bedrooms is the Large Master Bedroom Suite with wall sconces and a Large en-suite Bath with Black Italian Marble Tub and Separate Shower. Shower features Body Jets. There's even x2 Master Walk-In Closets!
This Home features all the upgrades you could dream, including coffer and double tray ceilings, recessed lighting, custom shelving, surround sound, security system w/ camera (optional, Tenant responsible for service), privacy fenced in backyard, gas fireplaces. This home is a must see!
**ONE-YEAR LEASE TERM ONLY**

Pets must be approved by owner. If approved, there is a $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee to Owner for the 1st Pet and $100 per additional Pet.

Call or Email, The Rental Team at Elaine Boggs Realty Group, LLC to view!
(912) 368-6868 Ext.1 or rentals@elaineboggs.net

For more info check out our website at www.ElaineBoggsHomes.com

(RLNE1937301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 English Oak Dr have any available units?
727 English Oak Dr has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hinesville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hinesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 English Oak Dr have?
Some of 727 English Oak Dr's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 English Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
727 English Oak Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 English Oak Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 727 English Oak Dr is pet friendly.
Does 727 English Oak Dr offer parking?
No, 727 English Oak Dr does not offer parking.
Does 727 English Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 English Oak Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 English Oak Dr have a pool?
No, 727 English Oak Dr does not have a pool.
Does 727 English Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 727 English Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 727 English Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 English Oak Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
