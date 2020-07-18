All apartments in Henry County
89 Wabash Drive

89 Wabash Dr · No Longer Available
Location

89 Wabash Dr, Henry County, GA 30294

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
THIS DUPLEX SITS ON A HILLTOP FOR PRIVACY! WILL NOT LAST LONG SO HURRY TO SEE BEFORE ITS GONE! SORRY NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED - **WE RE LOOKING FOR A TENANT WHO CAN move In ASAP! What a home with great charm! Lots of home for the rent and it sits high on a hill for extreme privacy! You will be amazed at what this home has to offer! Call today to schedule a showing!

OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:

- 3 Large Bedrooms
- 2 Bath with ensuite to master
- Updated Kitchen with appliances
- Living with fireplace
- New carpet and padding
- New paint throughout
- Large deck for entertaining
- One car garage

You will LOVE the convenience of close access to highways for easy commute, great shopping options, restaurants and the selection of local schools!

Call or text Carmen Lebron the Leasing Consultant at
(404) 334-7195 or 678-649-4016 to Schedule a private viewing.

QUALIFICATIONS
* 3x times the rent in verifiable income
* No criminal history
* No evictions
* Credit score to be 540 or better
* Application fee is $50 per adult

Ray White Property Management: A company that cares about its residents.

(RLNE1936836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Wabash Drive have any available units?
89 Wabash Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 89 Wabash Drive have?
Some of 89 Wabash Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 Wabash Drive currently offering any rent specials?
89 Wabash Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Wabash Drive pet-friendly?
No, 89 Wabash Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 89 Wabash Drive offer parking?
Yes, 89 Wabash Drive offers parking.
Does 89 Wabash Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 89 Wabash Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Wabash Drive have a pool?
No, 89 Wabash Drive does not have a pool.
Does 89 Wabash Drive have accessible units?
No, 89 Wabash Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Wabash Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 89 Wabash Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 89 Wabash Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 89 Wabash Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
