89 Wabash Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

THIS DUPLEX SITS ON A HILLTOP FOR PRIVACY! WILL NOT LAST LONG SO HURRY TO SEE BEFORE ITS GONE! SORRY NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED - **WE RE LOOKING FOR A TENANT WHO CAN move In ASAP! What a home with great charm! Lots of home for the rent and it sits high on a hill for extreme privacy! You will be amazed at what this home has to offer! Call today to schedule a showing!



OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:



- 3 Large Bedrooms

- 2 Bath with ensuite to master

- Updated Kitchen with appliances

- Living with fireplace

- New carpet and padding

- New paint throughout

- Large deck for entertaining

- One car garage



You will LOVE the convenience of close access to highways for easy commute, great shopping options, restaurants and the selection of local schools!



Call or text Carmen Lebron the Leasing Consultant at

(404) 334-7195 or 678-649-4016 to Schedule a private viewing.



QUALIFICATIONS

* 3x times the rent in verifiable income

* No criminal history

* No evictions

* Credit score to be 540 or better

* Application fee is $50 per adult



Ray White Property Management: A company that cares about its residents.



(RLNE1936836)