Henry County, GA
863 Chase Trail
Last updated April 15 2020 at 1:48 AM

863 Chase Trail

863 Chase Trail · No Longer Available
Location

863 Chase Trail, Henry County, GA 30253

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 2-story, 5 bedrooms, 3 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 863 Chase Trail have any available units?
863 Chase Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 863 Chase Trail have?
Some of 863 Chase Trail's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 863 Chase Trail currently offering any rent specials?
863 Chase Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 863 Chase Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 863 Chase Trail is pet friendly.
Does 863 Chase Trail offer parking?
Yes, 863 Chase Trail offers parking.
Does 863 Chase Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 863 Chase Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 863 Chase Trail have a pool?
No, 863 Chase Trail does not have a pool.
Does 863 Chase Trail have accessible units?
No, 863 Chase Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 863 Chase Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 863 Chase Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 863 Chase Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 863 Chase Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
