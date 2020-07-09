Rent Calculator
605 Tipperary Road
605 Tipperary Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
605 Tipperary Road, Henry County, GA 30228
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious, renovated 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home is move in ready! You'll love the recent renovations, convenient location, and most of all, great price! Please contact us today to set up a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 605 Tipperary Road have any available units?
605 Tipperary Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Henry County, GA
.
What amenities does 605 Tipperary Road have?
Some of 605 Tipperary Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 605 Tipperary Road currently offering any rent specials?
605 Tipperary Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Tipperary Road pet-friendly?
No, 605 Tipperary Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Henry County
.
Does 605 Tipperary Road offer parking?
Yes, 605 Tipperary Road offers parking.
Does 605 Tipperary Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Tipperary Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Tipperary Road have a pool?
No, 605 Tipperary Road does not have a pool.
Does 605 Tipperary Road have accessible units?
No, 605 Tipperary Road does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Tipperary Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 Tipperary Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Tipperary Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 Tipperary Road does not have units with air conditioning.
