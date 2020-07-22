60 Charlotte Blvd

Amenities
- $250 discount off first month's rent!!
Spacious 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Stockbridge! Features include a gas fireplace in the living room, laminate hardwood flooring throughout the living room and kitchen with carpet in the bedrooms, garden tub in the master bath, and large backyard!
Appliances include stainless steel refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher.
2 pets under 25 lbs welcome.
Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
(RLNE5483405)