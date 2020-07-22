All apartments in Henry County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

60 Charlotte Blvd

60 Charlotte Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

60 Charlotte Boulevard, Henry County, GA 30281

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- $250 discount off first month's rent!!

Spacious 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Stockbridge! Features include a gas fireplace in the living room, laminate hardwood flooring throughout the living room and kitchen with carpet in the bedrooms, garden tub in the master bath, and large backyard!

Appliances include stainless steel refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher.

2 pets under 25 lbs welcome.

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.

(RLNE5483405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Charlotte Blvd have any available units?
60 Charlotte Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 60 Charlotte Blvd have?
Some of 60 Charlotte Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Charlotte Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
60 Charlotte Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Charlotte Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 60 Charlotte Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 60 Charlotte Blvd offer parking?
No, 60 Charlotte Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 60 Charlotte Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Charlotte Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Charlotte Blvd have a pool?
No, 60 Charlotte Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 60 Charlotte Blvd have accessible units?
No, 60 Charlotte Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Charlotte Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Charlotte Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Charlotte Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Charlotte Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
