60 Charlotte Blvd

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- $250 discount off first month's rent!!



Spacious 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Stockbridge! Features include a gas fireplace in the living room, laminate hardwood flooring throughout the living room and kitchen with carpet in the bedrooms, garden tub in the master bath, and large backyard!



Appliances include stainless steel refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher.



2 pets under 25 lbs welcome.



(RLNE5483405)