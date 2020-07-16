545 Plantation Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Hello HANDSOME! Don't Miss This 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home! - How Handsome is This Open 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home! Has tons of covetable features: Gorgeous Foyer with Vaulted Ceilings and Wood Floor, Fireplace in Living Room, Living Room / Dining Room Combo as well as a Breakfast area, and a Huge Master with Vaulted Ceilings & Deluxe En Suite Bath with Double Vanity! The exterior is just as desirable as well - includes a Beautiful Back Covered Patio with a gorgeous view of the Fenced-in Backyard, & an Attached Garage! All conveniently close to Jodeco Road with easy access to I-75! Don't miss out on this opportunity for you & your family! Visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.



(RLNE4951134)