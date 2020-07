Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely property in sought after Locust Grove. This property features spacious kitchen with all black sleek appliances, open area for dining table and living area. Three bedrooms upstairs with two full baths. Two car garage, paved patio and large backyard. Great location, close to shopping, dining and highways. Hurry, it will not last long. Welcome Home!