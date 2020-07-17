352 Ward Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Upscale 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Ranch with full basement in Henry County (Ellenwood), near Panola Mountain Golf Course and Panola Mountain Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel stove, microwave, hardwood floors, deck, and storage on a 3/4 of an acre lot. No Utilities included. No refrigerator included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: July 1st 2020. $1,650/month rent. $1600 security deposit required. Credit and Background Check required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.

This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.