Last updated July 1 2020 at 6:59 PM

352 Ward Road

352 Ward Road · (404) 402-3002
Location

352 Ward Road, Henry County, GA 30294

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 3116 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Upscale 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Ranch with full basement in Henry County (Ellenwood), near Panola Mountain Golf Course and Panola Mountain Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel stove, microwave, hardwood floors, deck, and storage on a 3/4 of an acre lot. No Utilities included. No refrigerator included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: July 1st 2020. $1,650/month rent. $1600 security deposit required. Credit and Background Check required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.
This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 352 Ward Road have any available units?
352 Ward Road has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 352 Ward Road have?
Some of 352 Ward Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 352 Ward Road currently offering any rent specials?
352 Ward Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 352 Ward Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 352 Ward Road is pet friendly.
Does 352 Ward Road offer parking?
Yes, 352 Ward Road offers parking.
Does 352 Ward Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 352 Ward Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 352 Ward Road have a pool?
No, 352 Ward Road does not have a pool.
Does 352 Ward Road have accessible units?
No, 352 Ward Road does not have accessible units.
Does 352 Ward Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 352 Ward Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 352 Ward Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 352 Ward Road has units with air conditioning.
