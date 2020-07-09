All apartments in Henry County
Find more places like 334 Coral Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
334 Coral Cir
Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:06 PM

334 Coral Cir

334 Coral Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

334 Coral Circle, Henry County, GA 30253

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated single family home in McDonough. This property features two levels, spacious kitchen with all new appliances, separate dining area, corner fireplace in living area. Small outside storage closet. Master bedroom on main floor featuring tall vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and private bath. Two additional bedrooms upstairs, full bath and laundry closet and one car garage. Easy access to McDonough shopping and square, close to I-75. Great price and Excellent location! Hurry, it will not last long! Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 Coral Cir have any available units?
334 Coral Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 334 Coral Cir have?
Some of 334 Coral Cir's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 Coral Cir currently offering any rent specials?
334 Coral Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 Coral Cir pet-friendly?
No, 334 Coral Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 334 Coral Cir offer parking?
Yes, 334 Coral Cir offers parking.
Does 334 Coral Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 Coral Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 Coral Cir have a pool?
No, 334 Coral Cir does not have a pool.
Does 334 Coral Cir have accessible units?
No, 334 Coral Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 334 Coral Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 334 Coral Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 334 Coral Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 334 Coral Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Eagle's Brooke
100 Malaga Way
Locust Grove, GA 30248

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWarner Robins, GAConyers, GAJackson, GAMorrow, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Locust Grove, GAMcDonough, GAExperiment, GAGriffin, GACovington, GARiverdale, GAHapeville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GAEast Point, GACandler-McAfee, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College