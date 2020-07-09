334 Coral Cir

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly renovated single family home in McDonough. This property features two levels, spacious kitchen with all new appliances, separate dining area, corner fireplace in living area. Small outside storage closet. Master bedroom on main floor featuring tall vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and private bath. Two additional bedrooms upstairs, full bath and laundry closet and one car garage. Easy access to McDonough shopping and square, close to I-75. Great price and Excellent location! Hurry, it will not last long! Welcome Home!