334 Coral Cir

Amenities
Newly renovated single family home in McDonough. This property features two levels, spacious kitchen with all new appliances, separate dining area, corner fireplace in living area. Small outside storage closet. Master bedroom on main floor featuring tall vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and private bath. Two additional bedrooms upstairs, full bath and laundry closet and one car garage. Easy access to McDonough shopping and square, close to I-75. Great price and Excellent location! Hurry, it will not last long! Welcome Home!