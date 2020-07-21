All apartments in Henry County
Find more places like 315 Ermines Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
315 Ermines Way
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:46 AM

315 Ermines Way

315 Ermines Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

315 Ermines Way, Henry County, GA 30253

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
315 Ermines Way
McDonough, GA 30253

Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 3.5

Gorgeous modern home with high, vaulted ceilings, chair railing, and so much more. The dramatic entry brings you into the vast living room with lovely fireplace, hardwood flooring and an immense sense of space. The kitchen opens to the dining area complete with a lovely bay window that overlooks the wooded backyard and private patio. The huge master suite enjoys another vaulted ceiling, hardwood flooring, garden tub and separate shower. The second bedroom has a gorgeous trey ceiling. A third bedroom and full bath complete the first floor. Upstairs is a 4th bedroom and full bath. Close to international cuisine including: Masala Cottage, Red Orchid Thai Cuisine, Miyako Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse, Fusion Restaurant and Sabiang Thai.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: City of McDonough
Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South
Electric: Central GA EMC

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Ermines Way have any available units?
315 Ermines Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 315 Ermines Way have?
Some of 315 Ermines Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Ermines Way currently offering any rent specials?
315 Ermines Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Ermines Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 Ermines Way is pet friendly.
Does 315 Ermines Way offer parking?
Yes, 315 Ermines Way offers parking.
Does 315 Ermines Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Ermines Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Ermines Way have a pool?
No, 315 Ermines Way does not have a pool.
Does 315 Ermines Way have accessible units?
No, 315 Ermines Way does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Ermines Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Ermines Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Ermines Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 315 Ermines Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr
Stockbridge, GA 30281
860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWarner Robins, GAConyers, GAJackson, GAMorrow, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Locust Grove, GAMcDonough, GAExperiment, GAGriffin, GACovington, GARiverdale, GAHapeville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GAEast Point, GACandler-McAfee, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College