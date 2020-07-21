Amenities

315 Ermines Way

McDonough, GA 30253



Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3.5



Gorgeous modern home with high, vaulted ceilings, chair railing, and so much more. The dramatic entry brings you into the vast living room with lovely fireplace, hardwood flooring and an immense sense of space. The kitchen opens to the dining area complete with a lovely bay window that overlooks the wooded backyard and private patio. The huge master suite enjoys another vaulted ceiling, hardwood flooring, garden tub and separate shower. The second bedroom has a gorgeous trey ceiling. A third bedroom and full bath complete the first floor. Upstairs is a 4th bedroom and full bath. Close to international cuisine including: Masala Cottage, Red Orchid Thai Cuisine, Miyako Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse, Fusion Restaurant and Sabiang Thai.



UTILITIES:

Water: City of McDonough

Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South

Electric: Central GA EMC



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



