3137 Alhambra Circle

ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Spacious and stately 6 BR 4.5 BA home offers everyone comfort. Enjoy a foyer entrance, hardwood floors, and a warm and open inviting floor plan. Interior features include a kitchen island, granite counters, SS appliances, bonus 3rd-floor room with a full bath. Truly a home to enjoy - hurry come it yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



High school: Dutchtown High School

Middle school: Dutchtown Middle School

Elementary school: Dutchtown Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.