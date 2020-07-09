310 Plantation Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

REDUCED ***Available Now*** 2nd Mo free with 13 mo lease



Gorgeous move-in ready 3 bedroom/3 bathroom home. Situated on a large lot with a huge fenced in backyard, spacious 2-car garage, and so many upgrades!. Includes an updated kitchen w/ white cabinets, granite countertops and ss appliances, beautiful floors, 3 bedrooms including master with private bath, one bedroom with bath is in the finished basement. The open plan is living at its best! The LR, DR and sunroom are all open to each other. While away the hours in the back on your private covered porch complete with ceiling fans. Hurry do not miss out!

Easy access to 75 and 285, shopping, restaurants and the airport.



Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1997



Deposits: $1,680.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.