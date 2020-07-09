All apartments in Henry County
Henry County, GA
310 Plantation Boulevard
310 Plantation Boulevard

310 Plantation Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

310 Plantation Boulevard, Henry County, GA 30281

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
REDUCED ***Available Now*** 2nd Mo free with 13 mo lease

Gorgeous move-in ready 3 bedroom/3 bathroom home. Situated on a large lot with a huge fenced in backyard, spacious 2-car garage, and so many upgrades!. Includes an updated kitchen w/ white cabinets, granite countertops and ss appliances, beautiful floors, 3 bedrooms including master with private bath, one bedroom with bath is in the finished basement. The open plan is living at its best! The LR, DR and sunroom are all open to each other. While away the hours in the back on your private covered porch complete with ceiling fans. Hurry do not miss out!
Easy access to 75 and 285, shopping, restaurants and the airport.

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1997

Deposits: $1,680.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Plantation Boulevard have any available units?
310 Plantation Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 310 Plantation Boulevard have?
Some of 310 Plantation Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Plantation Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
310 Plantation Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Plantation Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 310 Plantation Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 310 Plantation Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 310 Plantation Boulevard offers parking.
Does 310 Plantation Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Plantation Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Plantation Boulevard have a pool?
No, 310 Plantation Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 310 Plantation Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 310 Plantation Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Plantation Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 Plantation Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Plantation Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 Plantation Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
