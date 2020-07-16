All apartments in Henry County
Last updated January 28 2020 at 4:17 AM

3027 Lincoln Log Way

3027 Lincoln Log Way · (404) 931-2947
Location

3027 Lincoln Log Way, Henry County, GA 30252
Williamsburg Plantation

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2386 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Get ready for this 4 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom , recently renovated home located minutes from both downtown McDonough and Locust Grove. This home features hardwood flooring, cleaned carpets, new paint , fenced in back yard , with lawn maintenance and quarterly pest control included with rent! Move in ready. This home is part of an HOA so you will be unable to park any work vehicles at the home. This is a no pet home. Good rental history is a must. Verifiable monthly income must be 3 times the monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

