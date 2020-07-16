3027 Lincoln Log Way

Amenities

Get ready for this 4 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom , recently renovated home located minutes from both downtown McDonough and Locust Grove. This home features hardwood flooring, cleaned carpets, new paint , fenced in back yard , with lawn maintenance and quarterly pest control included with rent! Move in ready. This home is part of an HOA so you will be unable to park any work vehicles at the home. This is a no pet home. Good rental history is a must. Verifiable monthly income must be 3 times the monthly rent.