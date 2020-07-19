All apartments in Henry County
Find more places like 283 Coral Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
283 Coral Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

283 Coral Circle

283 Coral Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

283 Coral Circle, Henry County, GA 30253

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Detailed information on our qualifications are located on our website for your review.

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).
Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Application fee is non-refundable but applications may be transferred to other Brandywine Homes for 60 days from submission.
Incomplete applications will delay processing.

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.

We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date.

We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,060, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,060, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 283 Coral Circle have any available units?
283 Coral Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 283 Coral Circle currently offering any rent specials?
283 Coral Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 283 Coral Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 283 Coral Circle is pet friendly.
Does 283 Coral Circle offer parking?
No, 283 Coral Circle does not offer parking.
Does 283 Coral Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 283 Coral Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 283 Coral Circle have a pool?
No, 283 Coral Circle does not have a pool.
Does 283 Coral Circle have accessible units?
No, 283 Coral Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 283 Coral Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 283 Coral Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 283 Coral Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 283 Coral Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Eagle's Brooke
100 Malaga Way
Locust Grove, GA 30248
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWarner Robins, GAConyers, GAJackson, GAMorrow, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Locust Grove, GAMcDonough, GAExperiment, GAGriffin, GACovington, GARiverdale, GAHapeville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GAEast Point, GACandler-McAfee, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College