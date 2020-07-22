260 Turnstone Road

Amenities
RARE Opportunity to rent in Desirable Stockbridge, GA!!! This spacious Townhome is nestled in the neighborhood of Hundson Bridge/ Flippen Rd. - a Prime Henry County Location!!! Phenomenal access to major commuter routes, your favorite coffee shops, awesome schools, shopping, local eateries!!! This beautiful home features a Fireplace Family Room, Eat-in-Kitchen, Dining Area, Great Kitchen, Half Bath Downstairs, Full, Fenced-in Backyard! Upper Level features 3 Bedrooms & 2 Full Bathrooms. Prmary Bedroom w/ En-Suite and 2 closets!!! TEXT Agent for private tour: 470-494-2683 . AVAILABLE NOW for MARCH MOVE-IN!!! APPLY HERE: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application