Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:20 PM

260 Turnstone Road

260 Turnstone Road · No Longer Available
Location

260 Turnstone Road, Henry County, GA 30281

Amenities

gym
pool
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
pool
RARE Opportunity to rent in Desirable Stockbridge, GA!!! This spacious Townhome is nestled in the neighborhood of Hundson Bridge/ Flippen Rd. - a Prime Henry County Location!!! Phenomenal access to major commuter routes, your favorite coffee shops, awesome schools, shopping, local eateries!!! This beautiful home features a Fireplace Family Room, Eat-in-Kitchen, Dining Area, Great Kitchen, Half Bath Downstairs, Full, Fenced-in Backyard! Upper Level features 3 Bedrooms & 2 Full Bathrooms. Prmary Bedroom w/ En-Suite and 2 closets!!! TEXT Agent for private tour: 470-494-2683 . AVAILABLE NOW for MARCH MOVE-IN!!! APPLY HERE: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Turnstone Road have any available units?
260 Turnstone Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 260 Turnstone Road have?
Some of 260 Turnstone Road's amenities include gym, pool, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 Turnstone Road currently offering any rent specials?
260 Turnstone Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Turnstone Road pet-friendly?
No, 260 Turnstone Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 260 Turnstone Road offer parking?
No, 260 Turnstone Road does not offer parking.
Does 260 Turnstone Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 Turnstone Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Turnstone Road have a pool?
Yes, 260 Turnstone Road has a pool.
Does 260 Turnstone Road have accessible units?
No, 260 Turnstone Road does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Turnstone Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 260 Turnstone Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 260 Turnstone Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 Turnstone Road does not have units with air conditioning.
