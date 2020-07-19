All apartments in Henry County
Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
255 Belmont Farms Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

255 Belmont Farms Drive

255 Belmont Farms Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

255 Belmont Farms Drive, Henry County, GA 30294

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 404-522-1952

Rustic Charm In This 4 Bedroom,2 Full Bath Home In Quiet Neighborhood. Neutral Paint, Carpet, And Hardwoods. Lots Of Space In This Home With 3 Bedrooms On The Upper Level, Kitchen With Cozy Breakfast Nook, Sunny Living/Dining Room That Overlooks Great Deck For Entertaining. Partially Finished Basement With 4th Bedroom And A Large Bonus. Garage Has Been Converted Into Extra Space As Well. Great And Private Location, Henry County Schools. A Must See Home!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8.

County: Henry
Subdivision: Belmont Farms;
Sq Footage: 1644;
Yr Built: 1986;
Br: 4 / 2 Ba;

Schools:
Elementary: Fairview - Henry;
Middle: Austin Road;
High: Stockbridge;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1986

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,146.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 Belmont Farms Drive have any available units?
255 Belmont Farms Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 255 Belmont Farms Drive currently offering any rent specials?
255 Belmont Farms Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Belmont Farms Drive pet-friendly?
No, 255 Belmont Farms Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 255 Belmont Farms Drive offer parking?
Yes, 255 Belmont Farms Drive offers parking.
Does 255 Belmont Farms Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 Belmont Farms Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Belmont Farms Drive have a pool?
No, 255 Belmont Farms Drive does not have a pool.
Does 255 Belmont Farms Drive have accessible units?
No, 255 Belmont Farms Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Belmont Farms Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 255 Belmont Farms Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 255 Belmont Farms Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 255 Belmont Farms Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
