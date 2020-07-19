255 Belmont Farms Drive

Amenities
SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 404-522-1952
Rustic Charm In This 4 Bedroom,2 Full Bath Home In Quiet Neighborhood. Neutral Paint, Carpet, And Hardwoods. Lots Of Space In This Home With 3 Bedrooms On The Upper Level, Kitchen With Cozy Breakfast Nook, Sunny Living/Dining Room That Overlooks Great Deck For Entertaining. Partially Finished Basement With 4th Bedroom And A Large Bonus. Garage Has Been Converted Into Extra Space As Well. Great And Private Location, Henry County Schools. A Must See Home!
Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8.
County: Henry
Subdivision: Belmont Farms;
Sq Footage: 1644;
Yr Built: 1986;
Br: 4 / 2 Ba;
Schools:
Elementary: Fairview - Henry;
Middle: Austin Road;
High: Stockbridge;
Smoking: No
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: $1,146.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.