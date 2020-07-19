255 Belmont Farms Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 garage

SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 404-522-1952



Rustic Charm In This 4 Bedroom,2 Full Bath Home In Quiet Neighborhood. Neutral Paint, Carpet, And Hardwoods. Lots Of Space In This Home With 3 Bedrooms On The Upper Level, Kitchen With Cozy Breakfast Nook, Sunny Living/Dining Room That Overlooks Great Deck For Entertaining. Partially Finished Basement With 4th Bedroom And A Large Bonus. Garage Has Been Converted Into Extra Space As Well. Great And Private Location, Henry County Schools. A Must See Home!



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8.



County: Henry

Subdivision: Belmont Farms;

Sq Footage: 1644;

Yr Built: 1986;

Br: 4 / 2 Ba;



Schools:

Elementary: Fairview - Henry;

Middle: Austin Road;

High: Stockbridge;



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1986



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,146.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.