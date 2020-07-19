237 Orchard View

Amenities

Cute 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in quiet neighborhood in sought after Henry County is Move In Ready!

Rocking Chair Front Porch, Cozy Kitchen with Breakfast Area and Appliances, Large Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, Bonus Room, A Finished Basement and a Great Backyard with a Creek. Move In Ready, Hurry!



This Home Does Not Accept Section 8.



County: Henry;

Subdivision: Orchard Hill;

Sq. Footage: 1456;

Year Built: 1993;

Beds 3 Baths:3;



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Fairview;

Middle School: Austin Road;

High School: Stockbridge;



Smoking: No



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.