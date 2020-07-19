All apartments in Henry County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

237 Orchard View

237 Orchard Vw · No Longer Available
Location

237 Orchard Vw, Henry County, GA 30294

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Cute 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in quiet neighborhood in sought after Henry County is Move In Ready!
Rocking Chair Front Porch, Cozy Kitchen with Breakfast Area and Appliances, Large Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, Bonus Room, A Finished Basement and a Great Backyard with a Creek. Move In Ready, Hurry!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8.

County: Henry;
Subdivision: Orchard Hill;
Sq. Footage: 1456;
Year Built: 1993;
Beds 3 Baths:3;

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Fairview;
Middle School: Austin Road;
High School: Stockbridge;

Smoking: No

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 Orchard View have any available units?
237 Orchard View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 237 Orchard View currently offering any rent specials?
237 Orchard View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 Orchard View pet-friendly?
No, 237 Orchard View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 237 Orchard View offer parking?
No, 237 Orchard View does not offer parking.
Does 237 Orchard View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 Orchard View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 Orchard View have a pool?
No, 237 Orchard View does not have a pool.
Does 237 Orchard View have accessible units?
No, 237 Orchard View does not have accessible units.
Does 237 Orchard View have units with dishwashers?
No, 237 Orchard View does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 237 Orchard View have units with air conditioning?
No, 237 Orchard View does not have units with air conditioning.
