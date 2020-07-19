237 Orchard View

Amenities
Cute 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in quiet neighborhood in sought after Henry County is Move In Ready!
Rocking Chair Front Porch, Cozy Kitchen with Breakfast Area and Appliances, Large Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, Bonus Room, A Finished Basement and a Great Backyard with a Creek. Move In Ready, Hurry!
Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8.
County: Henry;
Subdivision: Orchard Hill;
Sq. Footage: 1456;
Year Built: 1993;
Beds 3 Baths:3;
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Fairview;
Middle School: Austin Road;
High School: Stockbridge;
Smoking: No
Year Built: 1993
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.