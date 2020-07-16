All apartments in Henry County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

230 Summertown Drive

230 Summertown Drive · (844) 874-2669
Location

230 Summertown Drive, Henry County, GA 30281

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 230 Summertown Drive Stockbridge GA · Avail. now

$1,325

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Receive $500 Off First Full Months Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,600 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.

(RLNE5533542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Summertown Drive have any available units?
230 Summertown Drive has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 230 Summertown Drive have?
Some of 230 Summertown Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Summertown Drive currently offering any rent specials?
230 Summertown Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Summertown Drive pet-friendly?
No, 230 Summertown Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 230 Summertown Drive offer parking?
Yes, 230 Summertown Drive offers parking.
Does 230 Summertown Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Summertown Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Summertown Drive have a pool?
No, 230 Summertown Drive does not have a pool.
Does 230 Summertown Drive have accessible units?
No, 230 Summertown Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Summertown Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 Summertown Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Summertown Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 230 Summertown Drive has units with air conditioning.
