All apartments in Henry County
Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
220 Pinehurst Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:44 PM

Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
220 Pinehurst Drive
220 Pinehurst Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
220 Pinehurst Drive, Henry County, GA 30281
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch home in Stockbridge! Large private yard.
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch home in Stockbridge! Large private wooded yard. Laminate flooring!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 220 Pinehurst Drive have any available units?
220 Pinehurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Henry County, GA
.
Is 220 Pinehurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
220 Pinehurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Pinehurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 220 Pinehurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Henry County
.
Does 220 Pinehurst Drive offer parking?
No, 220 Pinehurst Drive does not offer parking.
Does 220 Pinehurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Pinehurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Pinehurst Drive have a pool?
No, 220 Pinehurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 220 Pinehurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 220 Pinehurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Pinehurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Pinehurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Pinehurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Pinehurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
