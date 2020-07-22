All apartments in Henry County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

190 Rosewood Drive

190 Rosewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

190 Rosewood Drive, Henry County, GA 30253

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).
Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Incomplete applications will delay processing.

Sorry, no housing vouchers on this property.

Tenant insurance required.

Our homes are leased in the current condition.

We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date.
We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $35, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 Rosewood Drive have any available units?
190 Rosewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 190 Rosewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
190 Rosewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 Rosewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 190 Rosewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 190 Rosewood Drive offer parking?
No, 190 Rosewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 190 Rosewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 190 Rosewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 Rosewood Drive have a pool?
No, 190 Rosewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 190 Rosewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 190 Rosewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 190 Rosewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 190 Rosewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 190 Rosewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 190 Rosewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
