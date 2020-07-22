167 Sherwood Loop

Amenities
***Available Now *** See this alluring ranch style 3BR 1BA home! Beautiful living room with a large window, great for natural lighting and relaxation. Laminated hardwood flooring throughout with carpet in each bedroom. The kitchen features tiled back-splash, quartz countertops, and SS appliances for an elegant touch! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.
Neighborhood: unknown
High School: Eagles Landing High School
Middle School: Eagles Landing Middle School
Elementary School: Oakland Elementary School
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:
Schedule a Self Showing
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.