Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

167 Sherwood Loop

167 Sherwood Loop · No Longer Available
Location

167 Sherwood Loop, Henry County, GA 30253

Amenities

hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
***Available Now *** See this alluring ranch style 3BR 1BA home! Beautiful living room with a large window, great for natural lighting and relaxation. Laminated hardwood flooring throughout with carpet in each bedroom. The kitchen features tiled back-splash, quartz countertops, and SS appliances for an elegant touch! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: unknown

High School: Eagles Landing High School

Middle School: Eagles Landing Middle School

Elementary School: Oakland Elementary School
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Schedule a Self Showing
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 Sherwood Loop have any available units?
167 Sherwood Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 167 Sherwood Loop currently offering any rent specials?
167 Sherwood Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 Sherwood Loop pet-friendly?
No, 167 Sherwood Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 167 Sherwood Loop offer parking?
No, 167 Sherwood Loop does not offer parking.
Does 167 Sherwood Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 167 Sherwood Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 Sherwood Loop have a pool?
No, 167 Sherwood Loop does not have a pool.
Does 167 Sherwood Loop have accessible units?
No, 167 Sherwood Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 167 Sherwood Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 167 Sherwood Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 167 Sherwood Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 167 Sherwood Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
