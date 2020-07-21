All apartments in Henry County
1502 Royce Dr
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:30 AM

1502 Royce Dr

1502 Royce Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1502 Royce Drive, Henry County, GA 30248
Eagles Brooke

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Cape Cod style home is located in an upscale gated community. Great amenities. Rocking chair front porch. Open floor plan. 4 bedrooms with a bonus. Bright open gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops and s/s appliances. Computer work station. Gleaming hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting throughout. Rooms have decorative moldings and trim. Large master bedroom on the main with trey ceiling. Master bathroom has double vanity, jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Walk in closets. Relax by the fireplace in the family & keeping room. Large deck overlooking approx. .5 acre private lot. Beautifully landscaping surrounding the entire property. Close to Tanger Outlet, restaurants and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 Royce Dr have any available units?
1502 Royce Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 1502 Royce Dr have?
Some of 1502 Royce Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1502 Royce Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1502 Royce Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 Royce Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1502 Royce Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 1502 Royce Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1502 Royce Dr offers parking.
Does 1502 Royce Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 Royce Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 Royce Dr have a pool?
No, 1502 Royce Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1502 Royce Dr have accessible units?
No, 1502 Royce Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 Royce Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1502 Royce Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1502 Royce Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1502 Royce Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
