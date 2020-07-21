1502 Royce Dr

Amenities

This Cape Cod style home is located in an upscale gated community. Great amenities. Rocking chair front porch. Open floor plan. 4 bedrooms with a bonus. Bright open gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops and s/s appliances. Computer work station. Gleaming hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting throughout. Rooms have decorative moldings and trim. Large master bedroom on the main with trey ceiling. Master bathroom has double vanity, jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Walk in closets. Relax by the fireplace in the family & keeping room. Large deck overlooking approx. .5 acre private lot. Beautifully landscaping surrounding the entire property. Close to Tanger Outlet, restaurants and more.