Henry County, GA
149 Limbaugh Valley Drive
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:53 PM

149 Limbaugh Valley Drive

149 Limbaugh Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

149 Limbaugh Valley Drive, Henry County, GA 30252

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
What an incredibly lovely home! Enjoy coming home to this 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath, 3,472 sq. ft. home in McDonough, GA! Gourmet kitchen with lots of cabinets, tons of granite space. Breakfast area just off kitchen. Cozy formal living area. Spacious living room and lovely fireplace opens to elegant formal dining area. Spectacular master retreat features luxurious tub, walk in shower. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Apply now at Pathlightmgt.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 Limbaugh Valley Drive have any available units?
149 Limbaugh Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 149 Limbaugh Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
149 Limbaugh Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Limbaugh Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 149 Limbaugh Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 149 Limbaugh Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 149 Limbaugh Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 149 Limbaugh Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 Limbaugh Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Limbaugh Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 149 Limbaugh Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 149 Limbaugh Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 149 Limbaugh Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Limbaugh Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 Limbaugh Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 149 Limbaugh Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 149 Limbaugh Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
