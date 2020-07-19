All apartments in Henry County
1370 North Hampton Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:54 PM

1370 North Hampton Drive

1370 North Hampton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1370 North Hampton Drive, Henry County, GA 30228

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** Sweet 3BR 2.5BA home is sunny and welcoming with its front porch entry and open floor plan in living and dining rooms and a fully applianced kitchen. Enjoy the breakfast bar and living room decorative fireplace. The upstairs master bedroom has its own private bath. Hurry to make this home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1370 North Hampton Drive have any available units?
1370 North Hampton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 1370 North Hampton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1370 North Hampton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1370 North Hampton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1370 North Hampton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 1370 North Hampton Drive offer parking?
No, 1370 North Hampton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1370 North Hampton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1370 North Hampton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1370 North Hampton Drive have a pool?
No, 1370 North Hampton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1370 North Hampton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1370 North Hampton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1370 North Hampton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1370 North Hampton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1370 North Hampton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1370 North Hampton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
