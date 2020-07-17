132 Fears Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

You'll appreciate the inviting family room, which flows into the eat-in kitchen. Separate dining area and living room. Dining room will seat 12 people. All four bedrooms are generously sized, while the master bedroom also boasts a private bath and a separate sitting room. Great backyard to have tons of family friends over for grilling. This is a swim, tennis community, Very quite neighborhood that is well maintained. Just minutes from shopping and dining. Easy access to 19/41 and just 20 minutes from Atlanta Airport.