Henry County, GA
132 Fears Dr
132 Fears Dr

132 Fears Drive · (770) 355-0182
Location

132 Fears Drive, Henry County, GA 30228

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
You'll appreciate the inviting family room, which flows into the eat-in kitchen. Separate dining area and living room. Dining room will seat 12 people. All four bedrooms are generously sized, while the master bedroom also boasts a private bath and a separate sitting room. Great backyard to have tons of family friends over for grilling. This is a swim, tennis community, Very quite neighborhood that is well maintained. Just minutes from shopping and dining. Easy access to 19/41 and just 20 minutes from Atlanta Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Fears Dr have any available units?
132 Fears Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 132 Fears Dr have?
Some of 132 Fears Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Fears Dr currently offering any rent specials?
132 Fears Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Fears Dr pet-friendly?
No, 132 Fears Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 132 Fears Dr offer parking?
Yes, 132 Fears Dr offers parking.
Does 132 Fears Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Fears Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Fears Dr have a pool?
Yes, 132 Fears Dr has a pool.
Does 132 Fears Dr have accessible units?
No, 132 Fears Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Fears Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 Fears Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Fears Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 Fears Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
