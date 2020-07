Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Unique home with Master on Upper Level and secondary bedrooms on Main. Full size Front Porch leads to Living Room with FIREPLACE. Kitchen offers a GAS STOVE and ISLAND SINK AND CABINETS. Laundry Closet opposite the kitchen. Stairs to Master Bedroom are at the back of the house. Master offers a BUILT IN DESK, WALK IN CLOSET and MASTER BATH. Good sized yard. Call for info.