Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:28 AM

1215 Catalina Parkway

1215 Catalina Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

1215 Catalina Parkway, Henry County, GA 30252

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
***Available Now***Beautiful four bedroom, three bath home with a ton of living space for your family! So many wonderful features including an updated kitchen with appliances, formal dining room with french doors to the awesome deck, family room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace, spacious floorplan, master suite with garden tub, bonus room, and a huge, private backyard. Full Finished Basement with Bath, Bedroom and 2 Bonus Rooms perfect for In-Law Suite or Room Mate. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Catalina Parkway have any available units?
1215 Catalina Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 1215 Catalina Parkway have?
Some of 1215 Catalina Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Catalina Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Catalina Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Catalina Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1215 Catalina Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 1215 Catalina Parkway offer parking?
No, 1215 Catalina Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 1215 Catalina Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 Catalina Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Catalina Parkway have a pool?
No, 1215 Catalina Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1215 Catalina Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1215 Catalina Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Catalina Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 Catalina Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1215 Catalina Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1215 Catalina Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
