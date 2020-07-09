1215 Catalina Parkway

Amenities

***Available Now***Beautiful four bedroom, three bath home with a ton of living space for your family! So many wonderful features including an updated kitchen with appliances, formal dining room with french doors to the awesome deck, family room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace, spacious floorplan, master suite with garden tub, bonus room, and a huge, private backyard. Full Finished Basement with Bath, Bedroom and 2 Bonus Rooms perfect for In-Law Suite or Room Mate. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.