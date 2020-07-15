All apartments in Henry County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:13 AM

119 Cactus Lane E

119 Cactus Lane · (844) 874-2669
Location

119 Cactus Lane, Henry County, GA 30281

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 119 Cactus Lane E Stockbridge GA · Avail. now

$1,249

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Home with Spacious Rooms
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,440 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement

(RLNE5693615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Cactus Lane E have any available units?
119 Cactus Lane E has a unit available for $1,249 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 119 Cactus Lane E have?
Some of 119 Cactus Lane E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Cactus Lane E currently offering any rent specials?
119 Cactus Lane E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Cactus Lane E pet-friendly?
No, 119 Cactus Lane E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 119 Cactus Lane E offer parking?
Yes, 119 Cactus Lane E offers parking.
Does 119 Cactus Lane E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 Cactus Lane E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Cactus Lane E have a pool?
Yes, 119 Cactus Lane E has a pool.
Does 119 Cactus Lane E have accessible units?
No, 119 Cactus Lane E does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Cactus Lane E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 Cactus Lane E has units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Cactus Lane E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 119 Cactus Lane E has units with air conditioning.
