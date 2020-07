Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

For more information, contact Jessica Garner at (770) 853-4717. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6746318 to view more pictures of this property. Well maintained single level 2 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style condo with new carpet and new paint. Open concept living with vaulted ceilings, spacious living area, and cozy fireplace. Private back deck overlooking level grassy backyard. Over-sized master and guest room on split bedroom plan have ceiling fans and tons of closet space. Large storage closet right off of the back deck. 2 assigned parking spots. Professionally managed.