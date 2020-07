Tree Park Apartments

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage gym pool

Unit Amenities w/d hookup extra storage fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage tennis court on-site laundry hot tub

***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***



Live it. Love it. at Tree Park! We are located in Flowery Branch, GA, which is the best of both worlds; you will have the small town feel with big city amenities. Nestled off of Thurmon Tanner Road, its a short drive to Stonebridge Village and the Village Shoppes of Flowery Branch, where you will find pretty much anything you need. Tree Park's close proximity to the Atlanta Highway, GA-13, and I-985 offers easy access to places you want to go, like the Mall of Georgia, Lanier Islands, Gainesville, and Atlanta. When you come home, you have a well-appointed kitchen with ample storage, full-size Washer and Dryer connections, and an outdoor space for unwinding. We are proud to be recognized as one of ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipients. Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Come experience a move-in so exceptional we guarantee it with our Live It. Love It. Guarantee. Stop by to take a tour or give us a call to schedule one. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.