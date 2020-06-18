All apartments in Gwinnett County
Northgate Townhomes
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

Northgate Townhomes

3555 Lawrenceville Highway · (770) 837-0283
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3555 Lawrenceville Highway, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Renovated 2Bed/1.5Bath · Avail. now

$1,065

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 998 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit Classic 3Bed/2.5Bath Townhome · Avail. now

$1,175

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1229 sqft

Unit Renovated 3Bed/2.5Bath Townhome · Avail. now

$1,195

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1229 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Northgate Townhomes for rent in Tucker, offers you an incredible living experience. We are situated in a beautiful community that is conveniently located in Tucker.

Northgate Townhomes offers quick response times and professional attention. When it comes to service, our friendly, professional management staff ensures that your experience at Northgate Townhomes is to the highest standard of living.

Providing an extraordinary level of privacy, comfort, and serenity our beautiful two and three bedroom townhomes boast spacious layouts, plush carpets, and ample closet space.

As a resident of Northgate Townhomes you will experience exceptional service from our professional team and an ideal Tucker location within walking distance to various shopping, dining, and entertainment options.Welcome home to Northgate Townhomes, tucked away in the quaint city of Tucker. Located just minutes from Decatur, Virginia Highlands, and Perimeter Mall our community provides access to a variety of popular restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Take a stroll through Downtown Decatur, experience the exotic at the Dekalb Farmers Market, or with a short drive explore the excitements of neighboring Downtown Atlanta and Buckhead. We're also close to Hartsfield Jackson Airport, direct highway access to I-285, 78, and 85, and along MARTA bus route 75 ensuring a convenient home that you will love.

If you are interested in making this wonderful community your home, contact us today for additional details or visit our website at www.northgatetownhomes.com!

(RLNE4529098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Northgate Townhomes have any available units?
Northgate Townhomes has 3 units available starting at $1,065 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Northgate Townhomes have?
Some of Northgate Townhomes's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northgate Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Northgate Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Northgate Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Northgate Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Northgate Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Northgate Townhomes offers parking.
Does Northgate Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Northgate Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Northgate Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Northgate Townhomes has a pool.
Does Northgate Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Northgate Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Northgate Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Northgate Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Northgate Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Northgate Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
