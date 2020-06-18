Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Northgate Townhomes for rent in Tucker, offers you an incredible living experience. We are situated in a beautiful community that is conveniently located in Tucker.



Northgate Townhomes offers quick response times and professional attention. When it comes to service, our friendly, professional management staff ensures that your experience at Northgate Townhomes is to the highest standard of living.



Providing an extraordinary level of privacy, comfort, and serenity our beautiful two and three bedroom townhomes boast spacious layouts, plush carpets, and ample closet space.



As a resident of Northgate Townhomes you will experience exceptional service from our professional team and an ideal Tucker location within walking distance to various shopping, dining, and entertainment options.Welcome home to Northgate Townhomes, tucked away in the quaint city of Tucker. Located just minutes from Decatur, Virginia Highlands, and Perimeter Mall our community provides access to a variety of popular restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Take a stroll through Downtown Decatur, experience the exotic at the Dekalb Farmers Market, or with a short drive explore the excitements of neighboring Downtown Atlanta and Buckhead. We're also close to Hartsfield Jackson Airport, direct highway access to I-285, 78, and 85, and along MARTA bus route 75 ensuring a convenient home that you will love.



If you are interested in making this wonderful community your home, contact us today for additional details or visit our website at www.northgatetownhomes.com!



(RLNE4529098)