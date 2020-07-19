990 Summit Lake Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

3 Bedroom home in a Lawrenceville - CUL-DE-SAC LOT! KITCHEN AND DINING AREA/VIEW TO VAULTED FAMILY ROOM, HIGHLIGHTED BY BRICK FIREPLACE AND CUSTOM LITES/FANS. 1ST FLOOR MASTER SUITE, BATH FEATURES SOAKING TUB. FORMAL DR AND LR. WINDOW SEATS IN MASTER BEDROOM. SCREEN PORCH AND PATIO. LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM.



For more information: 770-557-1744

For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

- Credit Score - 600 or above

- Clear Background Check

- Complete rental history

- 3 times the rental amount in income



No Pets Allowed



