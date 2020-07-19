All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

990 Summit Lake Trail

990 Summit Lake Trail · No Longer Available
Location

990 Summit Lake Trail, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

3 Bedroom home in a Lawrenceville - CUL-DE-SAC LOT! KITCHEN AND DINING AREA/VIEW TO VAULTED FAMILY ROOM, HIGHLIGHTED BY BRICK FIREPLACE AND CUSTOM LITES/FANS. 1ST FLOOR MASTER SUITE, BATH FEATURES SOAKING TUB. FORMAL DR AND LR. WINDOW SEATS IN MASTER BEDROOM. SCREEN PORCH AND PATIO. LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM.

For more information: 770-557-1744
For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Score - 600 or above
- Clear Background Check
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2716136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

