990 Summit Lake Trail

Amenities
3 Bedroom home in a Lawrenceville - CUL-DE-SAC LOT! KITCHEN AND DINING AREA/VIEW TO VAULTED FAMILY ROOM, HIGHLIGHTED BY BRICK FIREPLACE AND CUSTOM LITES/FANS. 1ST FLOOR MASTER SUITE, BATH FEATURES SOAKING TUB. FORMAL DR AND LR. WINDOW SEATS IN MASTER BEDROOM. SCREEN PORCH AND PATIO. LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM.
----
For more information: 770-557-1744
For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Score - 600 or above
- Clear Background Check
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2716136)