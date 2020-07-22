985 Waldwick Drive

Amenities
$1,599 – 4 Bed / 2 Bath w/ private fenced yard, hardwood floors & appliances!
Description:
Available July 10th!
This home boasts a large open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and laminated hardwood flooring. Enjoy your beautiful master suite w/ a walk-in closet and an en suite with double vanities. Also, relax outside in your private fenced backyard. All appliances are included.Come see this Traditional Home close to historic downtown Lawrenceville & HWY 316.
SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent
Ebonie LEO
678-685-9932
(470) 207-8544) Agent cell #
FIND MORE PROPERTIES FOR RENT AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.