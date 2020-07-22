All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 985 Waldwick Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
985 Waldwick Drive
Last updated July 1 2020 at 5:50 PM

985 Waldwick Drive

985 Waldwick Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

985 Waldwick Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
$1,599 – 4 Bed / 2 Bath w/ private fenced yard, hardwood floors & appliances!

Description:
Available July 10th!

This home boasts a large open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and laminated hardwood flooring. Enjoy your beautiful master suite w/ a walk-in closet and an en suite with double vanities. Also, relax outside in your private fenced backyard. All appliances are included.Come see this Traditional Home close to historic downtown Lawrenceville & HWY 316.

SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent

Ebonie LEO
678-685-9932
(470) 207-8544) Agent cell #

FIND MORE PROPERTIES FOR RENT AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 985 Waldwick Drive have any available units?
985 Waldwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 985 Waldwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
985 Waldwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 985 Waldwick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 985 Waldwick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 985 Waldwick Drive offer parking?
No, 985 Waldwick Drive does not offer parking.
Does 985 Waldwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 985 Waldwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 985 Waldwick Drive have a pool?
No, 985 Waldwick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 985 Waldwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 985 Waldwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 985 Waldwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 985 Waldwick Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 985 Waldwick Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 985 Waldwick Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Fairway View
3348 Fairway Oaks Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
The Atlantic Sweetwater
3525 Club Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW
Lilburn, GA 30047
The Atlantic Howell Station
3655 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr
Duluth, GA 30097
Paramont Apartments
4201 Pleasant Lake Village Ln NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd
Norcross, GA 30093

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College