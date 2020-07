Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This unique house features open living room with fireplace. Kitchen has an abundance of cabinet space and counter. With breakfast area and separate formal dinning room. Ample bedroom size with great closet space.Call us today for more information!770-822-6040Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available NowPet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.