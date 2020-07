Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

Nice unit with 3 bedrooms & two car garage located near Mall of GA and Gwinnett Braves Stadium. Close to I-85. New paint and carpet. Hardwoods on main. Huge Loft or Media Room on 2nd Floor. Spacious bedrooms and large kitchen with island & lots of cabinets. Nice built in cabinets and fireplace in Family Rm, large walk in pantry, walk in closet, separate tub and shower in master bath and double vanity, vaulted ceilings, a must see!!!